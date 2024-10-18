Politics

Sactwu calls for regular raids to weed out undocumented foreigners

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 18 October 2024
About 300 members of the SA Clothing and Textile Workers' Union marched to the home affairs refugee and asylum office in Durban.
About 300 South African Clothing and Textile Workers' Union (Sactwu) members marched to the home affairs offices in Che Guevara Road in Durban on Friday.

They demanded a clampdown on undocumented foreigners.

The Cosatu affiliate's KwaZulu-Natal secretary Nadasen Govender said members were asking home affairs to conduct regular raids at factories, at least twice a year.

“There must also be random inspections. We also want a dedicated person with whom we can communicate over noncompliance,” said Govender.

He insisted the union was not xenophobic.

A strong police presence kept an eye on the marchers.

“We are losing numbers constantly,” Govender said.

“Among the reasons for this is we are a private sector union. We are affected by job losses in the form of retrenchments.”

Sactwu had about 38,000 members in KZN and more than 100,000 nationally.

“The biggest challenge we have is the use of foreigners for cheap labour. Though there is high unemployment, there are spaces undocumented foreigners occupy,” said Govender.

