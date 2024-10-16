Suspended Nelson Mandela Bay city manager open to a deal to leave municipality
Suspended Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Noxolo Nqwazi is open to negotiating a settlement agreement to vacate her post.
Her decision is referenced in a legal letter sent to a municipal lawyer and distributed to councillors at Tuesday’s council meeting...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.