Deputy minister commits to review grants for roads in East Cape
Roads and transport deputy minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa has committed to reviewing the Provincial Road Maintenance Grant (PRMG) disbursement which has placed the Eastern Cape near the bottom of the allocations despite having the second-largest road network in the country.
Department officials have warned of a total collapse in the network due to a lack of upgrades and diverting allocations for flood disaster response...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.