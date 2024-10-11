‘ Phala Phala too important to disappear’: DA wants answers from NPA on decision not to prosecute

Meanwhile, the DA held a media briefing in Johannesburg on Friday to celebrate 100 days of the government of national unity (GNU), and its leader John Steenhuisen announced the party had identified five priorities for the GNU’s medium-term plan.
These included a commitment to reducing government debt-to-GDP ratio to under 70% by the end of the seventh administration, and a comprehensive spending review in which every programme of government was assessed for impact, and those that failed to achieve measurable positive outcomes were to be cut.
Steenhuisen said this was essential to fund priority commitments such as infrastructure, education, health and security. He said the DA’s cabinet ministers would also work towards driving investment, growth and job creation by including a competitive energy generation market and investment into energy transmission infrastructure.
“The immediate concessioning of ports in Cape Town and Richards Bay and opening more terminals in Durban’s port. Opening access to freight rail and concessioning the management of the rail network to competent managers. Creating a secondary market for broadband.”
He said government must digitise the home affairs department and reform the immigration system to attract remote workers, skilled workers and more tourists.
Another focus will be expansion of access to cheap, reliable broadband to the poorest South Africans in the poorest places and making smartphones cheaper.
“Every one of the DA’s priorities is focused on growing the economy and creating jobs. There are many other policy reforms the DA is pursuing in the GNU but the five identified are among the most critical for growth and jobs.”
Steenhuisen added the DA has also identified a number if issues it would not support in the GNU. The party would not support further bailouts for state-owned enterprises (SOEs). “South Africa has spent more than R350bn in bailouts for SOEs over the past 10 years and this is one of the key reasons there is now a fiscal crisis. Money that should be available for teachers and nurses is gone. It has to stop.”
The DA would also not support implementation of the National Health Insurance scheme, arguing this would bankrupt South Africa without improving health care or health outcomes.
Steenhuisen said there was an attempt by the EFF to win support for a private member’s bill to change the ownership structure of the Reserve Bank. He said this would decimate confidence in the future of the economy. “The DA will use our position in parliament to block any change to the ownership structure of the Reserve Bank.”
TimesLIVE
‘A decision of this magnitude requires far more transparency, given its implications for the rule of law in South Africa.’
‘ Phala Phala too important to disappear’: DA wants answers from NPA on decision not to prosecute
Image: Freddy Mavunda/ File photo
The DA has described as concerning the decision by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) not to prosecute anyone in the Phala Phala saga and says it will urgently write to National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi urging her to review this decision.
This follows an announcement by Limpopo director of public prosecutions Ivy Thenga on Thursday.
The NPA said Thenga’s decision followed a comprehensive investigation by the Hawks after a complaint was laid by former intelligence head Arthur Fraser regarding the theft of at least $580,000 (R10.7m) of undeclared foreign currency from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s private game farm in 2020.
The DA said the decision failed to meet the expectations of transparency and accountability owed to the public.
DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach called on the NPA to explain this decision before the portfolio committee on justice and constitutional development. “The Phala Phala scandal is too important to disappear without thorough scrutiny and full interrogation of the reasons behind this outcome.”
She said the public had the right to know how the NPA could conclude there was “no reasonable prospect of a successful prosecution” despite critical evidence, such as CCTV footage and cellphone records, reportedly linking the accused to the burglary and potential financial irregularities. “The NPA, and in particular Batohi, has a constitutional obligation to ensure justice is not only done but is seen to be done.
“A decision of this magnitude requires far more transparency, given its implications for the rule of law in South Africa. We will not rest until this decision is properly reviewed, and we urge Batohi to fulfil her constitutional duties in upholding the integrity of our legal system.”
Meanwhile, the DA held a media briefing in Johannesburg on Friday to celebrate 100 days of the government of national unity (GNU), and its leader John Steenhuisen announced the party had identified five priorities for the GNU’s medium-term plan.
These included a commitment to reducing government debt-to-GDP ratio to under 70% by the end of the seventh administration, and a comprehensive spending review in which every programme of government was assessed for impact, and those that failed to achieve measurable positive outcomes were to be cut.
Steenhuisen said this was essential to fund priority commitments such as infrastructure, education, health and security. He said the DA’s cabinet ministers would also work towards driving investment, growth and job creation by including a competitive energy generation market and investment into energy transmission infrastructure.
“The immediate concessioning of ports in Cape Town and Richards Bay and opening more terminals in Durban’s port. Opening access to freight rail and concessioning the management of the rail network to competent managers. Creating a secondary market for broadband.”
He said government must digitise the home affairs department and reform the immigration system to attract remote workers, skilled workers and more tourists.
Another focus will be expansion of access to cheap, reliable broadband to the poorest South Africans in the poorest places and making smartphones cheaper.
“Every one of the DA’s priorities is focused on growing the economy and creating jobs. There are many other policy reforms the DA is pursuing in the GNU but the five identified are among the most critical for growth and jobs.”
Steenhuisen added the DA has also identified a number if issues it would not support in the GNU. The party would not support further bailouts for state-owned enterprises (SOEs). “South Africa has spent more than R350bn in bailouts for SOEs over the past 10 years and this is one of the key reasons there is now a fiscal crisis. Money that should be available for teachers and nurses is gone. It has to stop.”
The DA would also not support implementation of the National Health Insurance scheme, arguing this would bankrupt South Africa without improving health care or health outcomes.
Steenhuisen said there was an attempt by the EFF to win support for a private member’s bill to change the ownership structure of the Reserve Bank. He said this would decimate confidence in the future of the economy. “The DA will use our position in parliament to block any change to the ownership structure of the Reserve Bank.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News