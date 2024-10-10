Politics

WATCH LIVE | EFF leader Julius Malema briefs media

By TimesLIVE - 10 October 2024

EFF leader Julius Malema is briefing the media on Thursday at the party's headquarters, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela House in the Johannesburg CBD.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep64 | BMW 320d, Ford Ecosport, Honda Civic RS, Nissan NP200, ...
CIC President Julius S Malema Addresses The #EFFPresser

Most Read