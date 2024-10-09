DA federal chair Helen Zille has been at loggerheads with ANC Gauteng chair Panyaza Lesufi, accusing him of blocking a deal between the two parties.
ActionSA’s Moya to take Tshwane mayoral chain after late-night talks with ANC
Image: HERMAN MOLOI
Talks between the ANC and ActionSA on Monday night are said to have concluded with Dr Nasiphi Moya as the candidate they would choose as Tshwane's new mayor.
One insider who was privy to the talks said ActionSA leaders were clear they would only support the new coalition if the party was allowed to lead it in the city.
The insider said there was no pushback from the ANC, which had previously agreed to support an ActionSA candidate.
Moya's election is the culmination of an agreement reached during Dada Morero's election as Johannesburg mayor, they said.
This comes as the Tshwane council is expected to elect a new mayor after Cilliers Brink's removal on September 26.
The ANC at national level has been in a tug of war with its provincial leadership over the city, with some in the national working committee arguing the party should rather work with the DA in Tshwane.
