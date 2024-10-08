Politics

Minister urged to intervene in delayed probe into alleged misconduct by mayor

By Nomazima Nkosi - 08 October 2024

The Abantu Integrity Movement has called on co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Velenkosini Hlabisa to intervene in the prolonged investigation into Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk’s alleged misconduct.

The council resolved to establish a multiparty investigation committee to investigate allegations that he breached the code of conduct and the Municipal Finance Management Act...

