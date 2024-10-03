AfriForum wants DA and FF Plus to reconsider GNU if Bela bill unchanged

AfriForum has asked the DA and FF Plus to reconsider their participation in the GNU should President Cyril Ramaphosa implement the two controversial clauses in the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) bill.

In September, Ramaphosa signed the Bela bill into law but postponed the implementation of clauses 4 and 5, which deal with school admissions and language, by three months to allow further discussions after the DA opposed it.

Ramaphosa said if no solution was found within three months, the bill would be implemented fully.

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel believes there is a group of activists in government who are disrespecting Ramaphosa's decision to delay the two clauses.

“This group is openly out to derail constructive discussions, steamroll the implementation of the Bela Act in its current format, and try to make any co-operation within the GNU impossible,” Kriel said.

“Hannah Arendt said that one does not have the right to obey injustice. Likewise, parties like the DA and the FF Plus do not have the right to participate in the injustice that will be perpetrated against Afrikaans children and schools by the Bela Act in its current format.”