I will silence detractors: McKenzie to report back on his 100 days in GNU

Minister of sport, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie has promised to share his experiences in the department three months after being appointed to the GNU cabinet.

Since his appointment, McKenzie has been upbeat about his role while critics have labelled him as a “minister full of promises”.

“I will silence them next week when I show them exactly what I have been doing since being appointed. Ek baiza nie (I don't fumble),” he said.

Among his first task were stopping the funding of “superfans” and publishing a list of artists who received financial benefits from the department during the Covid pandemic. He promised to strengthen sport in schools, vowed to make spinning one of the biggest sports in the country and to fight for national sports events to be broadcast on SABC for free.

Future plans include getting 300 athletes to compete in the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, promoting inclusivity and diversity in sport and securing funding and sponsorships for the department.

He joined forces this month with minister of basic education Siviwe Gwarube to collaborate on strengthening the implementation of sport, arts and culture in schools.

Recently, he called for an urgent implementation of video assistant referees (VARs) in football after a controversial decision made by referees at the Betway Premiership game in which Mamelodi Sundowns beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-1.

McKenzie's efforts were recognised by President Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula during a ceremony for the return of the remains of freedom fighters who died in exile.

“I’m immensely proud of minister McKenzie. He hit the ground running. When I called McKenzie as we were putting together the government, I said, ‘We don’t have time; we are rushing, and I just wanted to let you know I’d like to appoint you as minister of sport, arts and culture.’ He said, ‘Thank you very much, Mr President,’ and then I hung up. Then he called me back and said, ‘Mr President, did I hear you correctly?’” Ramaphosa said as the crowd burst into laughter.

Mbalula also applauded McKenzie.

“Minister McKenzie, you are doing a great job, and don't allow them to steal your time and set you against us; you are a part of us. He has achieved a lot in three months, more than the ANC has achieved.”

McKenzie will next week present a report on what he has done in his first 100 days in office, highlighting the promises he has implemented.

TimesLIVE