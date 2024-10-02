Politics

DASO takes over NMU SRC

By Andisa Bonani - 02 October 2024

The DA Student Organisation is back at the helm of Nelson Mandela University's student body after it won the Student Representative Council election by a landslide on Tuesday.

DA Student Organisation (DASO) secured 79% of overall seats...

