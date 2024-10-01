Politics

McKenzie boots outspoken PA councillor Heinright Mitchell into touch

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 01 October 2024

Patriotic Alliance (PA) president Gayton McKenzie has expelled Bitou councillor Heinright Mitchell from the party.

McKenzie announced Mitchell’s expulsion via a Facebook live video last week...

