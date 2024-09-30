'Lie-sufi' vs 'dictator Zille' clash over Tshwane mayorship

The ANC's push against the DA in Gauteng continues as premier Panyaza Lesufi goes head-to-head with DA federal council chair Helen Zille after Cilliers Brink's removal as Tshwane mayor.
Brink was ousted last week after the ANC, supported by ActionSA and other smaller parties, passed a motion of no-confidence.
Zille criticised the ANC in Gauteng and accused it of putting the government of national unity at risk. The DA has been fighting to keep Brink in the top position since 2023 but the party's on and off relationship with Herman Mashaba's ActionSA led to inconstancy in leadership in the capital city.
Lesufi defended the ANC's provincial leadership and told Zille the decision to remove Brink was approved by the party's national working committee.
“Gogo [grandmother] Helen Zille, the decision to support the motion of no confidence was taken by the national working committee of the ANC and no amount of propaganda and misuse of media houses will change that narrative,” Lesufi said.
The DA's exclusion from Gauteng's government of provincial unity after talks between the two parties collapsed in July was also taken by the committee.
“The decision not to incorporate the DA in the Gauteng government of provincial unity was also taken by the national leadership of the ANC. The sooner you accept this reality, the sooner the healing process will begin.
“The Bela bill [Act] was approved by the ANC national executive committee subcommittee on education and health and voted on by all MPs of the ANC in parliament, not Gauteng. Insult us as you wish. Call us names like 'rogue' as you wish; the reality is the ANC will never be a branch of the DA,” Lesufi said.
Zille countered, labelling Lesufi's claims “blatant lies”, dubbing him “Lie-sufi”.
Lesufi reaffirmed the ANC's independence, asserting the DA cannot dictate terms to the rival party.
“You will never dictate terms to us, members of the ANC. Never. You can bring your media friends and media houses; the ANC is not for sale. The ANC is one. There’s no provincial ANC nor local ANC; we are one ANC, not a federal movement,” Lesufi said.
'Lie-sufi' vs 'dictator Zille' clash over Tshwane mayorship
Journalist
Image: Fredddy Mavundla/ Antonio Muvhave
The ANC's push against the DA in Gauteng continues as premier Panyaza Lesufi goes head-to-head with DA federal council chair Helen Zille after Cilliers Brink's removal as Tshwane mayor.
Brink was ousted last week after the ANC, supported by ActionSA and other smaller parties, passed a motion of no-confidence.
Zille criticised the ANC in Gauteng and accused it of putting the government of national unity at risk. The DA has been fighting to keep Brink in the top position since 2023 but the party's on and off relationship with Herman Mashaba's ActionSA led to inconstancy in leadership in the capital city.
Lesufi defended the ANC's provincial leadership and told Zille the decision to remove Brink was approved by the party's national working committee.
“Gogo [grandmother] Helen Zille, the decision to support the motion of no confidence was taken by the national working committee of the ANC and no amount of propaganda and misuse of media houses will change that narrative,” Lesufi said.
The DA's exclusion from Gauteng's government of provincial unity after talks between the two parties collapsed in July was also taken by the committee.
“The decision not to incorporate the DA in the Gauteng government of provincial unity was also taken by the national leadership of the ANC. The sooner you accept this reality, the sooner the healing process will begin.
“The Bela bill [Act] was approved by the ANC national executive committee subcommittee on education and health and voted on by all MPs of the ANC in parliament, not Gauteng. Insult us as you wish. Call us names like 'rogue' as you wish; the reality is the ANC will never be a branch of the DA,” Lesufi said.
Zille countered, labelling Lesufi's claims “blatant lies”, dubbing him “Lie-sufi”.
Lesufi reaffirmed the ANC's independence, asserting the DA cannot dictate terms to the rival party.
“You will never dictate terms to us, members of the ANC. Never. You can bring your media friends and media houses; the ANC is not for sale. The ANC is one. There’s no provincial ANC nor local ANC; we are one ANC, not a federal movement,” Lesufi said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News