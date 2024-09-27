Sundays River municipality under scrutiny over spending
Finance MEC calls for probe into nonpayment of rates and taxes by councillors, use of consultants to prepare financial statements
Eastern Cape finance Mlungisi Mvoko has asked his department to investigate Sundays River Valley’s financial statements after R15m was paid to a firm to prepare documents for the municipality while retaining a disclaimer for three years.
Mvoko, on a two-day trip to Nelson Mandela Bay as part of an oversight visit, is also monitoring conditional grant spending...
