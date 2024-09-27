New twist in Nelson Mandela Bay roads and transport directorate standoff
Nelson Mandela Bay’s roads and transport committee has demanded accountability from the mayor and acting city manager, accusing them of undermining the directorate’s operations amid a simmering dispute.
The disagreement was triggered by a standoff over the appointment of an acting executive director...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.