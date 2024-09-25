According to the exposé, Simelane, then Polokwane mayor, received a R600,000 loan from investment broker Global Wealth, which was contracted to manage investments for the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank.
Simelane is expected to maintain her innocence when she meets the commission led by Frank Chikane. She is expected to state she paid back the full amount, including interest, over three payments in October and November 2020 and January 2021.
Ralliom Razwinane, owner of Global Wealth Solutions, is standing trial for 13 counts of corruption linked to the looting of the dissolved VBS Mutual Bank. Two of the corruption charges concern a portion of the kickbacks he allegedly received which were allegedly loaned to Simelane.
On her relationship with Razwinane, Simelane said her interactions with him happened when the transactions between the two were concluded.
TimesLIVE
Thembi Simelane to plead innocence during meeting with ANC elders
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
The ANC's body of elders will have a chance to interrogate justice minister Thembi Simelane during a scheduled meeting on Wednesday after weeks of reports against her related to the VBS Mutual Bank scandal.
The ANC integrity commission, which is charged with overseeing that its members adhere to its ethical code, called for a meeting with Simelane after damning reports by News24 and Daily Maverick.
The meeting is expected to take place virtually, the ANC confirmed on Wednesday.
“The integrity commission serves as a crucial accountability mechanism of the organisation, which has a process that allows members to state their case based on facts to preserve the integrity of its members and of the ANC,” the party said.
The reports saw Simelane summoned by parliament and President Cyril Ramaphosa calling for her to account.
According to the exposé, Simelane, then Polokwane mayor, received a R600,000 loan from investment broker Global Wealth, which was contracted to manage investments for the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank.
Simelane is expected to maintain her innocence when she meets the commission led by Frank Chikane. She is expected to state she paid back the full amount, including interest, over three payments in October and November 2020 and January 2021.
Ralliom Razwinane, owner of Global Wealth Solutions, is standing trial for 13 counts of corruption linked to the looting of the dissolved VBS Mutual Bank. Two of the corruption charges concern a portion of the kickbacks he allegedly received which were allegedly loaned to Simelane.
On her relationship with Razwinane, Simelane said her interactions with him happened when the transactions between the two were concluded.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News