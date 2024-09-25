‘God is with you’: McKenzie on Mashatile’s comeback after health scare

Minister of sport, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie had kind words for Deputy President Paul Mashatile, welcoming him before his first public address on Tuesday after a week off his duties following a recent health scare.
Mashatile took a week off from his official duties after he collapsed while delivering his address at the N'wamitwa Day celebrations in Tzaneen, Limpopo two weeks ago.
The deputy president made his first public appearance on Tuesday at the Heritage Day celebration event themed “celebrating the lives of our heroes and heroines who laid down their lives for our freedom” hosted by the department of sport, arts and culture in Ficksburg, Free State.
McKenzie said he was excited when Mashatile made it to the event.
“A few weeks ago, you [Mashatile] had an incident where you fell. We watched it on TV when the deputy president collapsed. Those who love him also collapsed in their homes. When I called and wished him well, he said he would see me in Ficksburg, and the deputy president is here,” McKenzie said.
“I want to say to you, where there is God, there are no problems. God is with you. Today you are here with us, you are healthy and we appreciate that. We are all looking forward to receiving your message,” McKenzie said as he led the crowd in a gospel song .
The event commemorating Heritage Day served as a tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for South Africa's freedom. McKenzie honoured their memories, acknowledging their contributions to achieving freedom.
“We’re not only celebrating our heritage, we are also celebrating our heroes and soldiers who died for the freedom we enjoy today. The freedom we have was not free. People died for this freedom, and today we are celebrating those who sacrificed their lives.
“This month, we are celebrating the heroes and heroines who laid down their lives for our freedom. We should never take that for granted as South Africans. We must not listen to those who want us to be divided while people died for us to have freedom. We are one nation. We are not who our enemies say we are, we are who we say we are.”
Taking to the podium, Mashatile reassured the audience he was feeling much better and was happy to be at the Heritage Day celebration.
“Mr McKenzie asked me if I will be able to be in Ficksburg since I haven’t been well. I said: ‘Ficksburg is where I am going’,” Mashatile said while thanking God for his recovery.
As South Africa commemorates 30 years of democracy, government will receive the remains of 49 former liberation fighters who lost their lives in exile. The homecoming ceremony will take place on Friday where government, led by McKenzie and minister of defence and military veterans Angie Motshekga will officially receive the repatriated remains of freedom fighters from Zambia and Zimbabwe.
“The repatriation of the remains forms part of the Resistance and Liberation Heritage Route Project. As a national memory project, it aims to commemorate, celebrate, educate, promote, preserve, conserve and provide a durable testament to SA’s road to freedom.
“While we celebrate our rich past and unique culture, we must remember the sacrifices made by those who fought for our independence. May we never forget the price paid for our freedom,” Mashatile said.
McKenzie invited attendees to come forward and showcase their traditional attire. The invitation was met with enthusiasm and people showed off their colourful garments.
McKenzie said: “That is South Africa for you. Just look, jealous down. You are all beautiful.”
Heritage Day keynote address by acting president Paul Mashatile.
TimesLIVE
