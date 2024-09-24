ANC, DA hold exploratory talks on potential Nelson Mandela Bay tie-up
Parties agree in principle on need to stop metro’s decline but will consult further before any arrangement is considered
The ANC and DA in the Eastern Cape held exploratory talks on the governance of Nelson Mandela Bay on Monday.
The indaba, in East London, was the first official meeting of the two parties since DA provincial leader Andrew Whitfield requested the discussions in a letter to premier and ANC provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane in August...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.