Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is on Friday briefing the media on the outcomes of a cabinet meeting.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni gives update on cabinet meeting
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is on Friday briefing the media on the outcomes of a cabinet meeting.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News