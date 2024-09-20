Politics

ANC’s Nelson Mandela Bay region gearing up for elective conference

Regional chair Babalwa Lobishe tipped to face off against Luyolo Nqakula and Sabelo Nkuhlu

Premium
By Nomazima Nkosi - 20 September 2024

The ANC’s Nelson Mandela Bay region will hold its elective conference in February, with three candidates vying for the top post.

ANC regional chair Babalwa Lobishe, who is expected to run for a second term, is set to face off against regional secretary Luyolo Nqakula, who has stepped aside pending the outcome of a court case, and veteran ANC member Sabelo Nkuhlu...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media on the outcomes of the cabinet ...
Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to new sexual assault charge | REUTERS

Most Read