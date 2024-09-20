The ANC and the DA are expected to meet on Monday to discuss governance in Nelson Mandela Bay.
The meeting was requested by DA Eastern Cape provincial leader Andrew Whitfield, who wrote to Eastern Cape premier and ANC provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane two weeks ago.
The ANC in the province is steadfast in its determination to implement a resolution by the party’s national executive committee to take over governance in all hung municipalities where it is in the majority.
On Monday, ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukaitobi said Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk was expected to resign in the next few days.
Thereafter, an ANC candidate would be elected as mayor.
However, Van Niekerk, who is leader of the Northern Alliance (NA), denied that he had been asked by the ANC to step down.
The ANC has been engaging with various parties in the Bay as it weighs its options on who to partner with as it wants to reconfigure the coalition government in the city.
It is in a coalition with the PA, AIC, PAC, EFF, NA and DOP with 65 seats in the council, which it calls the government of local unity.
On Thursday, DA provincial chair Yusuf Cassim said the meeting had been called to give the ANC and DA the opportunity to express their views on what they believed would be a political solution for problems in the metro.
“We also want to discuss and learn about their views and what they seek to achieve as they reconfigure the coalition government,” Cassim said.
“If we agree, then coalition talks will flow from there.”
Cassim said his party believed that the ANC and DA, being the biggest parties in the city, owed it to residents to work together and find solutions.
“If we continue with large, splintered and fragile governments, then the dysfunction will also continue,” he said.
Ngcukaitobi and ANC provincial executive committee spokesperson Loyiso Magqashela could not be reached for comment on Thursday.
HeraldLIVE
ANC, DA to discuss governance of Nelson Mandela Bay metro on Monday
Image: WERNER HILLS
The ANC and the DA are expected to meet on Monday to discuss governance in Nelson Mandela Bay.
The meeting was requested by DA Eastern Cape provincial leader Andrew Whitfield, who wrote to Eastern Cape premier and ANC provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane two weeks ago.
The ANC in the province is steadfast in its determination to implement a resolution by the party’s national executive committee to take over governance in all hung municipalities where it is in the majority.
On Monday, ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukaitobi said Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk was expected to resign in the next few days.
Thereafter, an ANC candidate would be elected as mayor.
However, Van Niekerk, who is leader of the Northern Alliance (NA), denied that he had been asked by the ANC to step down.
The ANC has been engaging with various parties in the Bay as it weighs its options on who to partner with as it wants to reconfigure the coalition government in the city.
It is in a coalition with the PA, AIC, PAC, EFF, NA and DOP with 65 seats in the council, which it calls the government of local unity.
On Thursday, DA provincial chair Yusuf Cassim said the meeting had been called to give the ANC and DA the opportunity to express their views on what they believed would be a political solution for problems in the metro.
“We also want to discuss and learn about their views and what they seek to achieve as they reconfigure the coalition government,” Cassim said.
“If we agree, then coalition talks will flow from there.”
Cassim said his party believed that the ANC and DA, being the biggest parties in the city, owed it to residents to work together and find solutions.
“If we continue with large, splintered and fragile governments, then the dysfunction will also continue,” he said.
Ngcukaitobi and ANC provincial executive committee spokesperson Loyiso Magqashela could not be reached for comment on Thursday.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News