Politics

WATCH | President Ramaphosa signs Bela Bill into law

By TimesLIVE - 13 September 2024

Courtesy of SABC

President Cyril Ramaphosa is signing the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill into law on Friday at the Union Buildings.

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube said she would not attend the signing ceremony as she was opposed to the bill in its current form.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa signs the BELA Bill
Gone Native

Most Read