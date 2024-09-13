Politics

LISTEN | Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Van Niekerk accuses media of conspiring against him

13 September 2024
Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Gary van Niekerk and deputy mayor Babalwa Lobishe.
Image: Werner Hills

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary Van Niekerk has hit back at reports that he is refusing to resign, saying the media is conspiring — The Herald in particular — to paint him in a bad light.

In this week’s episode of Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann, Van Niekerk lashes out, defending his tenure as mayor.

In the episode, The Herald editor Rochelle de Kock responds to Van Niekerk’s assertions.

