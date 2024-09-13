DA terminates Renaldo Gouws' membership

Months after being promoted to parliament, Renaldo Gouws has been sent into the political wilderness after his DA membership was terminated.
National spokesperson Willie Aucamp said on Friday that as a result, Gouws also forfeited his seat in parliament.
“This decision follows a thorough investigation conducted by the DA’s Federal Legal Commission (FLC) into the allegations against Mr Gouws.
“The FLC found Mr Gouws guilty of contravening several sections of the DA’s constitution.
“The DA remains committed to upholding its values of accountability, non-racialism, and respect for all South Africans.”
Gouws has been the subject of an internal inquiry after a video he made in 2009 talking about “reverse apartheid” was posted on social media earlier this year.
A second short video surfaced shortly thereafter, showing Gouws using the k-word and n-word repeatedly.
“So there's a couple of things I want to say.
“Kill the f*****g k*****s. Kill all the f*****g n****s. That's all I got to f*****g say.” he said in the 15-second video.
Gouws could not be reached to comment on Friday afternoon regarding his termination by the party.
He previously dismissed claims that he was racist, though he said he regretted the tone he used in the video.
“I reject any claims of racism or being a racist. I can, however, see how my message was distorted in the way it was delivered by me and I take full responsibility for the actions of my younger and immature self. For that I apologise unreservedly,” Gouws posted on his social media in June.
At the time he explained: “A snippet of a video I posted 16 years ago [in 2009] when I was young and still a student has been recycled and posted on social media over the past few days. I addressed this snippet in 2016 and again in 2020 when approached by media. [The video was initially posted] at the time when then president Jacob Zuma and then [ANC] youth leader Julius Malema were singing songs [Dubul' ibhunu] about killing people based on their race,” Gouws said.
HeraldLIVE
DA terminates Renaldo Gouws' membership
Image: Eugene Coetzee
HeraldLIVE
