DA raises alarm over the slow pace of processing remand detainees

Parliament's select committee on security and justice conducted an oversight at Pollsmoor prison in Cape Town on Wednesday, stating appropriate measures to control contraband need to be enforced at all correctional centres.
The committee said it received a comprehensive introduction to the work of the department of correctional services (DCS), its programmes, staffing, fraud, overcrowding and combating contraband.
The committee's visit comes after a video went viral on social media of a Zimbabwean inmate at Goodwood prison who had a cellphone and was enjoying the “soft life” behind bars, showing that prisoners have access to contraband.
He has since been transferred to a maximum-security centre where he has been charged for his transgression.
“The committee called for appropriate measures for the control of contraband to be enforced at all correctional centres and disciplinary measures and consequence management taken against corrupt officials,” said committee chairperson Jane Mananiso.
“During engagements, the committee expressed concerns about prison cells that were flooded with water and unoccupied cells that could be used. The committee advised the DCS to involve the municipality and other key role players in its work.”
She stated that the committee is appealing to the department of public works and infrastructure to repair damaged infrastructure at the centre.
“We are very impressed by the wonderful work we saw that comes from the creativity of the inmates. We also appreciate the special facilities for mothers and their babies and the beautiful educare facility. The DCS is clearly taking good care of our mothers and babies. We would like to see these good stories translated into all areas of this facility,” said Mananiso.
DA member on the select committee on security and justice Nicholas Gotsell said the party was shocked by the inhumane conditions remand detainees experienced at the facility and that the department chose to hide the real issues.
“Among other things, MPs found that a dentist only visits the prison facility once per month and that historical issues with the department of public works and infrastructure contributed to the visible lack of maintenance, which directly results in the overcrowding issue,” said Gotsell.
He said he had insisted on seeing sections B and C at the facility which were not part of the formal programme, raising concerns.
“The inhumane conditions which remand detainees, who are presumed innocent until they are found guilty, are subjected to include no mattresses on the few beds in cells which house detainees on their return from court, a flooded corridor and filthy bathrooms and toilets.
“Insofar as they pertain to sentenced prisoners, these conditions are not conducive to rehabilitation and must be addressed by the minister of correctional services and the national commissioner immediately,” said Gotsell.
The DA called on the minister of justice and correctional services to urgently fast-track the use of virtual hearings as a first step towards addressing the issue of remand detainees.
DA raises alarm over the slow pace of processing remand detainees
Image: Ruvan Boshoff
