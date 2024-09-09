Politics

Time running out for Van Niekerk

Power shift expected to be finalised this week, with deputy mayor Babalwa Lobishe of the ANC tipped to take over top metro job

By Andisa Bonani and Nomazima Nkosi - 09 September 2024

The clock is ticking for Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk after he was purportedly instructed to resign by the ANC, paving the way for his deputy, Babalwa Lobishe, to take the reins.

The power shift is expected to be finalised this week, with Lobishe then set to resign as deputy and be elected as mayor at a council meeting on Thursday...

