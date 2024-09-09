Time running out for Van Niekerk
Power shift expected to be finalised this week, with deputy mayor Babalwa Lobishe of the ANC tipped to take over top metro job
The clock is ticking for Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk after he was purportedly instructed to resign by the ANC, paving the way for his deputy, Babalwa Lobishe, to take the reins.
The power shift is expected to be finalised this week, with Lobishe then set to resign as deputy and be elected as mayor at a council meeting on Thursday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.