Site of Bhisho Massacre receives national heritage status
Transport MEC and acting Eastern Cape premier Xolile Nqatha leads commemoration at Steve Biko Centre in Ginsberg
The site of the Bhisho Massacre, where 28 people died at the hands of the Ciskei bantustan regime on September 7 1992, has been recognised as a national heritage site.
Paying tribute to those who died, transport MEC and acting premier Xolile Nqatha led the commemoration at Steve Biko Centre in Ginsberg on Saturday.
On that day, thousands of peaceful protesters marching for the end of oppression and tyranny were met with gunfire.
Years later, the government still acknowledges the role they played in attaining freedom.
Bhisho Massacre Foundation chair Phumlo Mangona said they were grateful for what the government did every year to honour the fallen heroes on behalf of families.
“We are grateful to our brothers and sisters for what the government is doing to honour them,” he said.
“We work with the government to sort out issues such as skills development, education and job opportunities pertaining to families.”
Nqatha said their responsibility was to translate that legacy of struggle into rapid socioeconomic development for future generations.
“We honour their sacrifice with words and through our actions — through the development they fought for,” he said.
“The Eastern Cape is a beacon of progress, a province dedicated to transforming and uplifting its people. Road infrastructure development in Buffalo City and our province tells a story of modernising the Eastern Cape into the province we want.”
Nqatha said investments were the building blocks of the future that fallen heroes envisioned.
“We have not forgotten the victims of Bhisho Massacre. We are working to ensure the families affected by the massacre receive the recognition and support they deserve.”
The department of social development had made significant strides in identifying affected households to provide social relief services, he said. The department of public works and infrastructure had committed to creating job opportunities for the dependents of victims and survivors, and was awaiting the necessary information from the foundation to finalise this process.
“We have ensured that the Bhisho Massacre Foundation has the tools to continue its critical work, including providing office space, equipment and furniture.
“Through the department of human settlements, we are also addressing the housing needs of the victims’ families.”
He said five houses had already been built and more were on the way.
“This is not just about bricks and mortar but about restoring dignity to families who have lost so much,” Nqatha said.
“In addition, our efforts extend to skills development and education. The department of economic development, environmental affairs and tourism has provided training for dependents of the massacre victims. The department of education also continues to offer bursaries to support the education of the victims’ children.”
