Nelson Mandela Bay to be safest metro by Christmas — mayor
Van Niekerk qualifies lofty promise with proviso that plan to install CCTV cameras must be implemented
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk has pledged to give residents a Christmas miracle — making the city the safest metro in SA.
With specialised forces already being roped in to assist in the fight against crime, Van Niekerk vowed that the Bay would be a beacon of safety by December 25 — provided a plan to install CCTV cameras is implemented...
