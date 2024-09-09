ANC hails decision not to prosecute Mabuyane, Madikizela
Years after allegations surfaced that Winnie Madikizela-Mandela memorial funds had been looted, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has declined to prosecute Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane and ANC national executive committee member Babalo Madikizela.
NPA regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said there was insufficient evidence to proceed with a prosecution...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.