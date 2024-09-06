In the letter of resignation addressed to Dlamini, Morolane expressed the “pain” he endured during his tenure in the EFF.
“The pain one endured in decisions taken by the upper structure in relation to one's tenure as the inaugural president of the student command has never warranted, from one's end, disrespect to senior leadership,” Morolane said.
“One expects the decision to be respected and accepted. Furthermore, the vitriol that is to descend upon one once the realisation of my departure from the organisation has set in will equally be accepted, for after every storm comes calm — there we will all meet in the united pursuit of the return of the land and economic freedom in our lifetime.”
He also acknowledged the difficulty that came with leaving the party after a decade-long affiliation.
Dlamini's letter was met with immediate backlash from many who defended Morolane's membership on social media, citing his active participation in party activities. The debate continued, with some arguing Morolane's membership had expired due to non-renewal and his letter was therefore valid.
EFF MP Naledi Chirwa said Morolane's membership lapsed in 2022.
'Your letter is misdirected': EFF SG Dlamini responds to Morolane's resignation letter
Journalist
Image: EFF
EFF MP and secretary-general Marshall Dlamini has responded to former EFF students command leader Mpho Morolane's letter of resignation, saying Morolane was not a member of the EFF, therefore his letter was misdirected.
“We write to inform you that your letter is misdirected as you are not a member of the EFF and you do not appear on the organisation's membership system.
“We advise you forward the letter to the relevant political party as this correspondence does not apply to the EFF. The organisation wishes you luck as you try to trace your political home,” Dlamini said.
On Wednesday Morolane announced his resignation from the party. Shortly after that, he joined the MK Party.
His resignation comes after former EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu's defection to the MK Party with former MP Mmabatho Makause.
In the letter of resignation addressed to Dlamini, Morolane expressed the “pain” he endured during his tenure in the EFF.
“The pain one endured in decisions taken by the upper structure in relation to one's tenure as the inaugural president of the student command has never warranted, from one's end, disrespect to senior leadership,” Morolane said.
“One expects the decision to be respected and accepted. Furthermore, the vitriol that is to descend upon one once the realisation of my departure from the organisation has set in will equally be accepted, for after every storm comes calm — there we will all meet in the united pursuit of the return of the land and economic freedom in our lifetime.”
He also acknowledged the difficulty that came with leaving the party after a decade-long affiliation.
Dlamini's letter was met with immediate backlash from many who defended Morolane's membership on social media, citing his active participation in party activities. The debate continued, with some arguing Morolane's membership had expired due to non-renewal and his letter was therefore valid.
EFF MP Naledi Chirwa said Morolane's membership lapsed in 2022.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News