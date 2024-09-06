Municipality urged to flatten Central problem building
Time running out on permit to demolish property described as a drug den and crime hotspot
With a permit to demolish a derelict building in Gqeberha due to expire, the Central Special Rates’ Association has urged the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to take action and rid the area of the property labelled a drug den and crime thoroughfare by residents.
On Thursday, the Central Special Rates’ Association (SRA) and Ward 5 councillor Terri Stander picketed outside the burnt and derelict building in Clyde Street to force the municipality to demolish the building...
