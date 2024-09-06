Metro aims to increase erf sizes of new RDP homes
The Nelson Mandela Bay metro’s human settlements department has heeded the call of communities to increase the size of erfs for new RDP homes to ensure the occupants have enough space to conduct cultural practices.
However, the city has been unable to develop several mega-housing projects, including those in Motherwell NU31, Seaview and N2 North, due to a lack of bulk infrastructure and capacity constraints...
