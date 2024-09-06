Has the power of the vote diminished in SA?
South Africans are disillusioned by the gains of democracy and have become less trusting of the system altogether.
What does this mean for the future of the country and using the power of the vote to make a difference?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.