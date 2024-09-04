Appointment of Nelson Mandela Bay acting executive directors deferred — again
The appointment of four acting executive directors in Nelson Mandela Bay was put on hold again during Tuesday’s council meeting because officials failed to provide three CVs for each of the positions.
The deferral delayed the ratification of acting chief financial officer Jackson Ngcelwane...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.