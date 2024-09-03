The Gauteng provincial legislature says one of its members, Moipone Mhlongo, was hijacked of her vehicle and abducted at Etwatwa in Ekurhuleni on Monday night, but has been rescued.
"She was found safe on the same day after enduring an extremely traumatic ordeal with senseless criminals," the community safety committee said, thanking law enforcement agencies and security personnel involved.
"Their swift and tireless efforts were instrumental in bringing the traumatic event to a peaceful conclusion.
"The committee thanks members of the public, who on learning about the ordeal shared details of the incident on their social media platforms to ensure every possible effort was made to locate her and bring her home safely to her family."
ANC MPL Moipone Mhlongo found safe after hijacking
Image: 123RF
The attack on Mhlongo, who is also chairperson of the portfolio committee on education, placed a spotlight on extortion, armed robberies and hijackings which are on the rise, said community safety committee chairperson Bandile Masuku.
"Decisive action is required to restore law and order, protect lives and prevent further deterioration of safety across communities," he said.
"It is for this reason the committee would like to resuscitate the discussion around the declaration of a state of emergency to empower government to deploy additional resources to support the police in effectively combating crime."
