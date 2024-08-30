“I hope for any position because I've been working in government for 13 years. I know what is happening and I know what people want. There's still a lot of poverty, service delivery issues and unemployment. Our artists in South Africa are suffering. I'm going to help them,” Kobane said.
'I'm not here to play': Newly sworn-in MK Party MP Papa Penny
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
Newly sworn-in MK Party MP and musician Gezani Eric Kobane, also known as Papa Penny, has vowed to be a voice for the voiceless after being one of the party's MPs sworn in at parliament on Wednesday.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Kobane expressed his gratitude to MK Party leader Jacob Zuma.
“I give thanks to Zuma for recognising me as a politician. I'm happy Zuma realised I'm good, hence he put me in parliament. I'm not here to play, I'm here to be the voice for the people,” Kobane said.
Kobane served as a councillor for the Giyani local municipality under the ANC since 2011 before joining the MK Party in May.
He attributed his decision to leave the ANC to a lack of support and what he perceives as jealousy stemming from his popularity due to his successful music career.
“The ANC never came to defend me when the chief was against my initiative to supply water and avocados to the community. People from the ANC were jealous, they never helped me fight because I was popular.
“In 2021, they wanted to kick me out because they didn't want someone who was popular in their party. The crowd always went crazy about me during rallies, but there was a lot of jealousy from the ANC leadership.”
He said Zuma came to his rescue when he formed the MK Party.
“I didn't know where to run when I was facing those challenges in the ANC until last year when Zuma announced his new party. I was happy. I didn't want to be in the ANC anymore. Today I'm happy because I'm in MK and it's growing fast.”
“They [the ANC] were crying day and night when I left the ANC.”
He said there's no relationship between him and the ANC but they are not fighting.
“We are not fighting but we are not friends. We just differ. I don't hate any political party. I hate their empty promises. You cannot lie to the people,” he said.
As a politician who has served Giyani for 13 years and is active in the arts and culture, Kobane believes he will make an impact in the MK Party.
“My role is to work nationally as a deployee. Whatever portfolio they give me is fine, but it's obvious it's going to be sport, arts and culture, as I'm an artist.
“I hope for any position because I've been working in government for 13 years. I know what is happening and I know what people want. There's still a lot of poverty, service delivery issues and unemployment. Our artists in South Africa are suffering. I'm going to help them,” Kobane said.
Other MPs sworn in are: Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama, Tshepo Lucky Montana, Thulani Innocent Gumede, Thembinkosi Siboniso Mjadu, Mzwanele Manyi and Nompumelelo Matilda Gasa.
Kobane's appointment has been met with mixed reactions, with some questioning his ability to serve in the National Assembly. However, he insists he's up for the job.
“I was able to build tar roads, a library, Apollo lights and other things. In 2016 I started an initiative to give 50 people 50 maize meals in my village through my foundation. I also give out food parcels and provide each house with avocados, together with a farm I'm working with,” he said.
Though he is now a MP, the Xitsonga disco star has not abandoned his music career. In September he will perform in Ethiopia, After that he is going to perform in Australia.
