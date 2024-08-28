The ANC's government of national unity partners, including the DA, have already called for Simelane to appear before parliament while the EFF called for her immediate resignation.
DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach said the minister must be investigated by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). She said the minister needs to be brought before parliament to account for what measures she intends to put in place to manage the glaring conflict of interest between herself as minister of justice and constitutional development and her role involving the NPA.
ActionSA parliament caucus leader Athol Trollip wants the public protector to investigate the matter. “We cannot afford to overlook this issue, given the implications for our justice system. Everyone involved in the looting of VBS Mutual Bank needs to be prosecuted, regardless of their political affiliation,” he said.
The EFF said her resignation is the only appropriate course of action to preserve the integrity of the justice system and to allow an independent and impartial investigation into her actions.
“We call on law enforcement agencies to act swiftly in holding her accountable,” the party said.
TimesLIVE
Ramaphosa calls for Simelane to account amid VBS corruption claims
Multimedia reporter
Image: Gulshan Khan/Getty Images
President Cyril Ramaphosa has formally requested a briefing from justice and constitutional development minister Thembi Simelane after media reports alleging corruption during her time as mayor of Polokwane.
News24 and Daily Maverick reported this week Simelane may have improperly received funds from VBS Mutual Bank.
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa noted with concern media reports containing allegations of corruption against Simelane.
“The president has requested a detailed report and briefing from the minister on the matter,” he said.
The report alleged Simelane received a loan exceeding R500,000 from a company allegedly involved in illicit transactions with VBS Mutual Bank.
The bank, which collapsed in 2018, left thousands of depositors with substantial financial losses and its downfall was attributed to extensive corruption.
The ANC's government of national unity partners, including the DA, have already called for Simelane to appear before parliament while the EFF called for her immediate resignation.
DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach said the minister must be investigated by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). She said the minister needs to be brought before parliament to account for what measures she intends to put in place to manage the glaring conflict of interest between herself as minister of justice and constitutional development and her role involving the NPA.
ActionSA parliament caucus leader Athol Trollip wants the public protector to investigate the matter. “We cannot afford to overlook this issue, given the implications for our justice system. Everyone involved in the looting of VBS Mutual Bank needs to be prosecuted, regardless of their political affiliation,” he said.
The EFF said her resignation is the only appropriate course of action to preserve the integrity of the justice system and to allow an independent and impartial investigation into her actions.
“We call on law enforcement agencies to act swiftly in holding her accountable,” the party said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News