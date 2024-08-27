Employees uncovered doing business worth R26m with Bhisho
The Eastern Cape government has uncovered public servants doing business with the state amounting to R26m.
Since the launch of the central supplier database in 2016, the provincial treasury has discovered 145 orders, worth a total R26m, for which government employees have invoiced the state...
