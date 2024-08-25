Malema vows to rebuild EFF in KZN against ‘ruthless tsunami’ of the 'old man in Nkandla'

EFF leader Julius Malema has vowed to rebuild the party to ensure it is never again toppled by the “ruthless tsunami” of the MK Party, especially in KwaZulu-Natal.
Malema was speaking at the funeral of EFF KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Mongezi Twala's mother, affectionately known as Mama Twala, in Newcastle on Sunday.
He was joined by leaders from the red berets, IFP and ANC in the province.
Addressing mourners Malema praised Twala's mother for her role in shaping her son into the person he is today.
“Comrade Mongezi, we cannot stand here today [Sunday] and claim to have known your mother personally but we can confidently say that she was a good human being because of the product of her work [which is] you.
“We know your mother through you because you are a product of her efforts and as she reaches her final resting place, we want to say to mama Twala, lala mama usebenzile (rest mama, you have worked),” he said.
Malema also used his speech to address the party's dismal showing in the province in the May 29 general elections.
The party's top brass arrived in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday on a fact-finding mission after the party's performance at the polls dropped from 10% to 2%.
“Our mother passed at a time when we were still trying to find the answers to our performance during the elections here in KZN. She passes on when commissar Mongezi is trying very hard to survive the tsunami that hit everyone in KZN called uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party).
“That tsunami was ruthless. As Mongezi is trying to analyse how this tsunami came, his mother passes on. As we stand here today, I feel a great deal of pain because I was unable to express to mama Twala how proud we are of her son, who stood bravely at the centre of that tsunami and never once showed signs of ubugwala (cowardice).
“The truth of the matter is that the old man in Nkandla [MKP founder Jacob Zuma] shocked all of us but we'll never allow that shock to happen again and we'll rebuild the EFF with your son here in KZN. We'll return to the battlefield with your soldier and regain our strength through hard work and determination,” Malema said to applause.
Addressing Twala, Malema told him that while he was mourning the loss of his “first love” he was expected “back on the picket line” on Monday.
“A leader is allowed to mourn and cry and then we must soldier on,” he said.
Malema also used his speech to take a swipe at the government of national unity (GNU), saying it was nothing more than a “grand coalition between the ANC and DA”.
He emphasised the importance of “black unity” to defend the “gains of 1994” but said this could not take place under former president Jacob Zuma.
“What does the old man have to do with the future? The black unity must be led by the youth such as Mongezi who are part of a solid organisation with solid policies.
“Black unity cannot be led by people who wake up every day and fundraise a new policy [aimed at] trying to understand what they stand for. We have a vehicle for black unity and that vehicle is the EFF,” he said to rousing applause.
Malema urged Twala and his family to not allow the “doomsayers to divide” them by making spurious allegations.
His remarks come more than a week after EFF deputy president and close friend Floyd Shivambu's shock exit from the party.
Shivambu, who founded the EFF with Malema, announced he was ditching the red berets for the Zuma-led MKP. He was later unveiled as the latter's national organiser — a position similar to that of a secretary-general.
TimesLIVE
