Williams vows to hold councils responsible for litigation involving dismissed officials
Eastern Cape co-operative governance MEC Zolile Williams has vowed to hold councils liable for exhaustive litigation when officials are pushed out of positions.
He was speaking on Thursday during the Eastern Cape Municipalities and Members of the Executive Committee forum at the Coega Vulindlela Conference Centre in Wells Estate...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.