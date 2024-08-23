Politics

WATCH | Electricity minister and mineral resources brief media on IEP

By TimesLIVE - 23 August 2024

Courtesy of SABC

Electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, with the mineral resources department, is on Friday briefing media on the review of the integrated energy plan.

Most Read