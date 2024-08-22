Red flags raised over Nelson Mandela Bay metro funding for overseas jaunts

The use of deviations, intended for emergencies, to fund overseas trips for officials faced harsh criticism at a Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral committee meeting on Wednesday.
One of the trips included mayor Gary van Niekerk and his deputy Babalwa Lobishe’s recent visit to China.
The frequent use of deviations to bypass supply chain processes sparked a heated debate, with one member calling it an embarrassment.
The agenda included more than 41 deviations, and despite the criticism it was approved by the committee.
It will now head to the council for final approval.
Budget and treasury political head Buyelwa Mafaya said deviations were supposed to be used for emergencies.
“A mayor’s trip cannot justify that a deviation be made.”
She said the municipal supply chain management regulations did not cater for that.
“It is for when there is an emergency and only one service provider can provide the needed service.
“How deviations are done in this institution is not right. It leaves much to be desired,” she said.
In June, Van Niekerk, Lobishe and an official jetted off on a seven-day trip to China to attend the 2024 Maritime Silk Road Port Co-operation Forum in Ningbo.
According to a report on the issue, the trip was booked through Coega Corporate Travel and cost R409,231.
Another deviation was for the recent trip to Florida for infrastructure and engineering political head Khanya Ngqisha and four other officials.
No figure was given in the report but it was earlier reported the trip cost R831,996.
Another deviation for travel in the report showed flights for councillors to attend The Last Mile Delivery Programme Graduation held in East London in July cost R7,987.
Section 36 (1) of the municipal supply chain management policy states that the use of deviations can be used for emergencies when goods or services are only available from a sole provider, acquiring special artwork or historical objects, purchasing animals for zoos or reserves, or in an exceptional case where the standard process is impractical.
Other deviations included water and electricity readings, buying smart prepayment meters, extensions of contracts to consultants, vegetation control and the hiring of machinery.
Corporate services political head Yolisa Pali said acting city manager Mandla George should rein in deviations as the situation was an embarrassment.
“We have been trying to solve this problem for a long time,” she said.
“You will find that some of us around this table do exactly what Mafaya is complaining about. It is an embarrassment.”
Human settlements political head Thembinkosi Mafana questioned why the city was outsourcing travel bookings.
“We need to be given a report or analysis on the advantages of this if done internally.
“We can then have options. This has been continuing for the last three years,” he said.
Van Niekerk pointed out that deviations were not only about councillors and officials travelling, and he had directed the municipality to handle such bookings.
“I instructed that this exercise be done almost a year ago but I agree that there should be better management of processes,” he said.
George said concern about deviations was warranted.
“Deviations this way are a reflection of a problem. We have attempted to end this through a procurement plan already approved by the executive committee,” he said.
“The preoccupation now is to make sure that procurement processes are concluded on time which is one part that eliminates deviations.
“I have expressed concern to executive directors that a time will come when these deviations will not be approved so people can feel the consequences of poor planning.
“I think to a greater extent the problem is administrative.
“We must demonstrate the resolve on our side to plan properly for goods to be procured the right way.”
