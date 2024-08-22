DA provincial leader Andrew Whitfield is cautious to use the words coalition or partnership but says his party is in “informal discussions” with the ANC, engaging in scenarios to bring about stability in Nelson Mandela Bay.
The Herald reported this week that the ANC had its eye on the mayoral seat in the Bay, with the party looking to team up with the DA to form a new government in the city.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, Whitfield says his heart is on “putting the people of Nelson Mandela Bay first”.
We also speak to ANC MP and the party’s chief whip, Loyiso Magqashela who says “we are very concerned with making sure the people on the ground receive the best out of any coalition”.
LISTEN | State of play in politics of Nelson Mandela Bay metro
Image: SUPPLIED
