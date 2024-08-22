Politics

LISTEN | State of play in politics of Nelson Mandela Bay metro

22 August 2024
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane with trade and investment deputy minister Andrew Whitfield at the Export Symposium held at the East London ICC on Wednesday. The meeting comes on the back of the ANC and DA having started talks on the possible formation of a new coalition in Nelson Mandela Bay that could potentially see the ANC assume the mayoral position
CATCHING UP: Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane with trade and investment deputy minister Andrew Whitfield at the Export Symposium held at the East London ICC on Wednesday. The meeting comes on the back of the ANC and DA having started talks on the possible formation of a new coalition in Nelson Mandela Bay that could potentially see the ANC assume the mayoral position
Image: SUPPLIED

DA provincial leader Andrew Whitfield is cautious to use the words coalition or partnership but says his party is in “informal discussions” with the ANC, engaging in scenarios to bring about stability in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The Herald reported this week that the ANC had its eye on the mayoral seat in the Bay, with the party looking to team up with the DA to form a new government in the city.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, Whitfield says his heart is on “putting the people of Nelson Mandela Bay first”.

We also speak to ANC MP and the party’s chief whip, Loyiso Magqashela who says “we are very concerned with making sure the people on the ground receive the best out of any coalition”.

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Apple Podcasts

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep59 | BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA, Toyota Etios, Toyota Hilux Dakar
Big Spotify Backer, Now Backing Africa

Most Read