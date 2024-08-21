More than 100 supporters of the MK Party gathered at Masukwana Street in Pietermaritzburg ahead of a planned march to the KwaZulu-Natal premier's office.
The supporters kitted out in party regalia are calling for an end to unfairness in service delivery.
Co-ordinator Mzwandile Goge said some communities had not had electricity for three months and alleged city mayor Mzi Thebolla ignored their calls to fix transformers.
Goge said the march comes after calls to the cash-strapped Msunduzi municipality had not yielded positive results.
“We approached the councillors, but what has become clear is that the so-called leaders are not interested in hearing us. When we told Thebolla he was scathing and told us we did not vote for the ANC,” said Goge.
IN PICS | MK Party protesters to march to premier’s office over service delivery concerns
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
He claimed they were told the problem could also be attributed to some communities not paying pay for power.
“What also happens as a result is some people who meet their end of the bargain end up suffering,” said Goge.
A strong security presence comprising Msunduzi traffic officials and police were present.
Goge said they expected to be joined by protesters from municipalities outside Pietermaritzburg, including Richmond, uMshwathi, iMpendle and Mkhambathini.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
He said the problem needed the intervention of the provincial leader, which is the reason they plan to hand over the memorandum of grievances to premier Thami Ntuli.
“ Maybe it is time the budget is reprioritised for more transformers. Most communities have grown substantially over the years. We need a permanent solution,” Goge said.
He cited the billing system and ageing infrastructure as additional factors contributing to the problem.
TimesLIVE
