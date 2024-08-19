Floyd Shivambu’s resignation from the EFF has triggered a controversy within the party.
Shivambu, a co-founder of the EFF in 2013 and a prominent figure in South African politics, officially announced his departure on Thursday to join Jacob Zuma's MK Party.
Senior EFF member Godrich Gardee weighed in on Shivambu's resignation on social media. Gardee said any EFF member considering leaving the party must inform the organisation if they are being recruited elsewhere.
“We as staff, members and leaders of EFF who do not intend to defect are obliged to give the organisation a heads-up that you are being recruited, who among us is persuading you to defect. Silence is complicity; you knew and kept quiet, and you too may as well go,” he stated.
Shivambu, in his resignation letter, said his decision to leave was not personal.
“I have never in my service to the organisation acted outside its democratic and revolutionary decisions, discipline and practice. I have served with humility and discipline.
“I will never abandon the cause for economic emancipation and true freedom in our lifetime. I will never compromise my commitment to true emancipation and Marxist Leninist ideological lenses to view and understand society,” said Shivambu.
Shivambu expressed his well-wishes for the party despite his departure.
“I wish the EFF full prosperity and success and wish that all the commissars and ground forces will accept the very difficult decision I have taken. The struggle and war for economic freedom will never be compromised by any individual decision. It has been ingrained in the hearts and minds of many people in South Africa and the entire continent. Revolutionary regards and God Bless.”
Shivambu’s exit marks a significant shift within the EFF, as his departure raises questions about internal unity and the future direction of the party.
'Silence is complicity': Gardee after Shivambu's departure
“We as staff, members and leaders of EFF who do not intend to defect are obliged to give the organisation a heads-up that you are being recruited.”
Multimedia reporter
Image: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Felix Dlangamandla
Floyd Shivambu’s resignation from the EFF has triggered a controversy within the party.
Shivambu, a co-founder of the EFF in 2013 and a prominent figure in South African politics, officially announced his departure on Thursday to join Jacob Zuma's MK Party.
Senior EFF member Godrich Gardee weighed in on Shivambu's resignation on social media. Gardee said any EFF member considering leaving the party must inform the organisation if they are being recruited elsewhere.
“We as staff, members and leaders of EFF who do not intend to defect are obliged to give the organisation a heads-up that you are being recruited, who among us is persuading you to defect. Silence is complicity; you knew and kept quiet, and you too may as well go,” he stated.
Shivambu, in his resignation letter, said his decision to leave was not personal.
“I have never in my service to the organisation acted outside its democratic and revolutionary decisions, discipline and practice. I have served with humility and discipline.
“I will never abandon the cause for economic emancipation and true freedom in our lifetime. I will never compromise my commitment to true emancipation and Marxist Leninist ideological lenses to view and understand society,” said Shivambu.
Shivambu expressed his well-wishes for the party despite his departure.
“I wish the EFF full prosperity and success and wish that all the commissars and ground forces will accept the very difficult decision I have taken. The struggle and war for economic freedom will never be compromised by any individual decision. It has been ingrained in the hearts and minds of many people in South Africa and the entire continent. Revolutionary regards and God Bless.”
Shivambu’s exit marks a significant shift within the EFF, as his departure raises questions about internal unity and the future direction of the party.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News