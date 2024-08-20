Chaos erupted in the Bitou municipality when the coalition led by mayor Claude Terblanche staged a walkout before a motion of no confidence against him could be tabled.
The DA, Active United Front (AUF) and Ikhwezi Political Movement (IPM) submitted a motion of no confidence against Terblanche on August 8 calling for his removal.
On Thursday, the same parties submitted a second amended motion against Terblanche which was included in Monday’s council meeting.
However, speaker Sandiso Gcabayi adjourned the meeting saying the motions were confusing as he did not know which one to table because both mentioned the same issue.
Before walking out, Gcabayi adjourned the meeting to August 27.
The parties forming part of the coalition include the ANC, Plett Democratic Congress (PDC), PA and the Ikhwezi Political Movement (IPM).
However, the IPM remained seated with opposition parties during the walkout.
The coalition has seven of the 13 seats in the council.
If the DA, with its five seats, joins forces with the AUF and IPM, each holding one seat, they would form a majority capable of unseating Terblanche — assuming their alliance remains intact until the special council meeting to table the no-confidence motion.
Bitou acting municipal manager Ralph Links was called to advise on whether the meeting should continue as the parties wanted to proceed and for the motion of no confidence to be tabled, debated and voted on.
Links said he was uncomfortable to take charge of the meeting and asked the city’s legal team for advice.
After deliberating with the team, Links told the council he received different opinions on a way forward.
Links asked to be excused from the meeting.
HeraldLIVE
Bitou mayor stages walkout ahead of no-confidence motion
Image: SUPPLIED
Chaos erupted in the Bitou municipality when the coalition led by mayor Claude Terblanche staged a walkout before a motion of no confidence against him could be tabled.
The DA, Active United Front (AUF) and Ikhwezi Political Movement (IPM) submitted a motion of no confidence against Terblanche on August 8 calling for his removal.
On Thursday, the same parties submitted a second amended motion against Terblanche which was included in Monday’s council meeting.
However, speaker Sandiso Gcabayi adjourned the meeting saying the motions were confusing as he did not know which one to table because both mentioned the same issue.
Before walking out, Gcabayi adjourned the meeting to August 27.
The parties forming part of the coalition include the ANC, Plett Democratic Congress (PDC), PA and the Ikhwezi Political Movement (IPM).
However, the IPM remained seated with opposition parties during the walkout.
The coalition has seven of the 13 seats in the council.
If the DA, with its five seats, joins forces with the AUF and IPM, each holding one seat, they would form a majority capable of unseating Terblanche — assuming their alliance remains intact until the special council meeting to table the no-confidence motion.
Bitou acting municipal manager Ralph Links was called to advise on whether the meeting should continue as the parties wanted to proceed and for the motion of no confidence to be tabled, debated and voted on.
Links said he was uncomfortable to take charge of the meeting and asked the city’s legal team for advice.
After deliberating with the team, Links told the council he received different opinions on a way forward.
Links asked to be excused from the meeting.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News