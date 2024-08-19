Mandla George locks horns with council over ‘irregular’ decisions
Acting city boss turns to Bhisho to navigate political minefield
A political storm is brewing in Nelson Mandela Bay, with acting city boss Mandla George refusing to succumb to pressure from the council to axe a senior manager — a decision he believes is irregular.
George has turned to Bhisho for help, asking for advice to navigate the minefield following Thursday’s heated council meeting. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.