Politics

Protecting beachfront a priority for new Nelson Mandela Bay councillor

DA retains wards 2 and 9 in by-election with big majorities

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 16 August 2024

A priority for the new Ward 2 councillor will be to protect the beachfront, a vital asset in boosting the city’s tourism.

Sean Tappan, alongside fellow DA member Bernhard Wolf, won the by-elections that were contested on Wednesday...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Floyd Shivambu resigns from red berets to join MK Party
EFF press conference

Most Read