Protecting beachfront a priority for new Nelson Mandela Bay councillor
DA retains wards 2 and 9 in by-election with big majorities
A priority for the new Ward 2 councillor will be to protect the beachfront, a vital asset in boosting the city’s tourism.
Sean Tappan, alongside fellow DA member Bernhard Wolf, won the by-elections that were contested on Wednesday...
