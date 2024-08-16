Knysna mayor faces motion for removal

A motion of no confidence has been brought against Knysna municipality mayor Aubrey Tsengwa.
Knysna Independent Movement councillor Susan Campbell submitted the motion against Tsengwa, of the ANC, after she received a copy of a letter allegedly written by the mayor to one of the municipality’s debtors.
In the letter, Tsengwa reportedly tells Grey Elephant Investments, the company that owns the Knysna Mall, that the council had agreed that the firm only pay a portion of its alleged R60m rates and services debt to the municipality.
Tsengwa reportedly informed the company that the council had resolved that it could pay R10m to settle its debt.
Campbell accused Tsengwa of lying in the letter, saying the council had never agreed to cut Grey Elephant Investments’ debt to the municipality.
Tsengwa could not be reached for comment.
Grey Elephant Investments said the money it was alleged to owe the municipality was not a true reflection of the actual amount.
The Knysna Independent Movement posted a copy of the letter on its social media page but removed the post after receiving a letter of demand from Grey Elephant Investments’ lawyers.
In her motion, Campbell wrote: “On the 30th of April 2024, the mayor wrongfully and unlawfully and without authority from council, made misrepresentations in a letter addressed to Neil Lurie, the representative of Grey Elephant Investments and the Rex Extension.”
The councillor said the party had brought the motion because the mayor had failed to comply with a council resolution and refused to report back to the house on decisions he took outside the chamber.
With 21 seats in council, the coalition that runs the Knysna municipality is made up of the ANC (seven seats), Plaaslike Besorgde Inwoners and EFF (one seat each) and Patriotic Alliance (two).
The opposition DA has eight seats and the Knysna Independent Movement two.
Grey Elephant Investments’ attorney, Donald Curtis, said the debt owed by the mall owners had been “exponentially ballooned” and, through the proper channels, the company had disputed the amount it had been told to pay.
“[Grey Elephant Investments] challenged these incorrect charges by following the Knysna municipality's prescribed formal dispute resolution process.
“This culminated in a settlement proposal which was unanimously accepted by the Knysna municipal council on 31 July 2023,” Curtis said.
He said a Promotion of Access to Information Act request submitted by the company in August 2022 had revealed that it was being billed differently and incorrectly compared to similar businesses in the area.
He said the dispute centred on significant overcharging amounting to about R400,000 a month over many years.
“Recently, selective confidential correspondences between [Grey Elephant Investments] and Knysna municipality were published on social media, out of context, in violation of the Protection of [Personal] Information Act.
“These correspondences, however, simply confirm the fact of the settlement of the rates dispute.”
Knysna acting municipal manager Phaahle Malepeng said the municipality did not comment publicly on the specifics of individual accounts and all accounts were managed according to municipal policies.
“Regarding the proposed motion against the mayor, we note that this motion is still to be tested in council.
“We do, however, acknowledge the right of any councillor or political party to submit motions in accordance with the rules of council.”
