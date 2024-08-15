EFF leader Julius Malema is expected to brief the media on Thursday.
This comes after reports that party deputy president Floyd Shivambu is to resign from the party.
The EFF is set to hold its third conference to elect new leaders.
At midnight the EFF scheduled an urgent media briefing for Thursday morning.
The alert raised the antennas of party provincial leaders, who claimed to be unaware of the developments.
Shivambu is said to have communicated his intention to leave the party to Malema, with meetings between the two and other top leadership members taking place most of Wednesday.
WATCH LIVE | Julius Malema expected to announce changes to EFF leadership
