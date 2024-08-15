Maimane addresses crime concerns on visit to Nelson Mandela Bay
Build One SA president Mmusi Maimane wants the national government to bolster budget allocations to institutions such as the National Prosecuting Authority and police to increase crime-fighting resources.
Maimane, who led a picket outside the Motherwell police station on Wednesday, called for the doubling of the NPA budget to R10bn to reopen closed dockets in the Eastern Cape...
